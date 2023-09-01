Tottenham are hoping European club come in for their £12m player after what they’ve just done

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris still finds himself in a bit of limbo ahead of the 11pm deadline tonight.

The French stopper is no longer number one at Spurs and has been expected to leave all summer.

However, he remains in North London and with just 90 minutes of the window remaining, his future remains uncertain.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Reports tonight have linked Lloris with a move to Newcastle. But with those reports being rubbished, Spurs are actually hoping Nice come in for the stopper.

Tottenham hoping Nice make move to sign Hugo Lloris

According to The Evening Standard’s live blog this evening, Tottenham are hoping that French outfit Nice make a move for Lloris.

After Nice released Kasper Schmeichel, Spurs are now hoping they make their move for Lloris.

“There are conflicting reports emerging from Tottenham and Newcastle over the Magpies’ reported interest in Hugo Lloris. Spurs believe the Frenchman has turned down a loan offer from St. James’ Park but sources at Newcastle insist the stories are wide of the mark,” Dan Kilpatrick writes.

“Either way, Lloris will not be moving to the north east but there is some hope at Spurs that his hometown club Nice may make an eleventh-hour move after releasing their own veteran goalkeeper, Kasper Schmeichel.”

Tottenham will be keen to get Lloris’s massive £100k-a-week wages off the books if they can.

However, with so little time in the window remaining, it looks likely that Lloris will remain in North London for now.