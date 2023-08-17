After Endo, Liverpool want to sign ‘tall’ midfielder who’s better than Paul Pogba and Jude Bellingham

All the noise around Liverpool right now is about Wataru Endo, but the Reds have been linked with a move to sign Ryan Gravenberch too.

The Japan international looks like he is on his way to Anfield now, but Fabrizio Romano revealed on The Daily Briefing the Reds could add another midfielder before the window shuts.

Gravenberch’s name emerged strongly yesterday, and he is a phenomenal midfielder who has been hailed as a better player than Paul Pogba and Jude Bellingham.

(Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch is a better version of Paul Pogba

Numerous reports claimed yesterday that Liverpool are back in the mix to sign Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich.

The Reds were heavily linked with a move to sign the Dutchman at the start of the window, but after Jurgen Klopp‘s focus turned to Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, those links became quiet.

Now, after Chelsea lured those two players away, Liverpool are back in the market, and Christian Falk addressed rumours about Gravenberch yesterday by saying they are “TRUE“. The same journalist further backed the rumours in a tweet this morning.

Gravenberch hasn’t got going at Bayern due to limited opportunities, but everyone knows he’s a hugely talented player.

His old coach, Brian Tevreden, even went as far as comparing him to Frank Rijkaard and then claiming he’s a ‘better version’ of Pogba.

He told Goal in March 2021: “Physically, I see Frank (Rijkaard) in him from back in the day because he’s tall and very strong.

“But technically, I would say he’s a better version of Pogba in his best days at Juventus, in terms of his technique and his presence on the pitch. He’s very dominant like Pogba was, and that’s what I see in Ryan.”

Better than Jude Bellingham too

If comparisons to Paul Pogba weren’t enough, Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch has been hailed as a better player than Real Madrid’s Bellingham too.

The Englishman was a target for Klopp for a long, long time, but the Reds pulled out of the race to sign him this summer because of the financials involved in the deal.

Now, it looks like they’re in the race to sign Gravenberch, and if Rafael van der Vaart is to be believed, the Bayern Munich man is better than Bellingham in every way.

He said earlier this year: “What I think is the big difference is that Bellingham is one step down at a club and always playing. I think Gravenberch is better than him. In everything. Especially in physical terms.”