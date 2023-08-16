Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are once again being linked with a move to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer.

The Reds’ pursuit of a new midfielder has been an eventful one over the last week. It looked like they were certain to sign one of Moises Caicedo or Romeo Lavia, but Chelsea beat them to sign both players.

Now, on X, German journalist Christian Falk has shared an update on Liverpool‘s interest in Gravenberch.

Jurgen Klopp has not given up on signing Ryan Gravenberch for Liverpool

Liverpool would’ve been a force to reckon with this season had they managed to sign one of Lavia or Caicedo this week.

Both players made a lot of sense for the Reds, but for one reason or another, they chose to join Chelsea ahead of a move to Anfield.

Liverpool can’t just sit and sulk now, they need to go out there and bring in a top-quality midfielder to avoid having the same issues they did last season.

A number of players have been linked so far, including Ryan Gravenberch, who has been a target for the Reds for a long time.

Links had become quiet over recent weeks as Liverpool pursued other targets, but Falk has now claimed that Klopp has not given up on Gravenberch, and the Reds are set to try to sign him again.

He tweeted: “TRUE! Liverpool will Start another try for Bayern’s Ryan Gravenberch. Jurgen Klopp never gave up this transfer!”

TBR View:

Ryan Gravenberch is a very talented young midfielder, and we’re not surprised Liverpool are looking at him.

The now-21-year-old has had his struggles at Bayern Munich, but he was a star in the Eredivisie when he used to play for Ajax.

Brian Tevreden, who was Gravenberch’s coach in the past, went as far as comparing the midfielder to Dutch legend Frank Rijkaard and World Cup winner Paul Pogba.

He told Goal two years ago that he even sees the ‘dominant’ Gravenberch as a ‘better version’ of Pogba.