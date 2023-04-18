Rafael Van der Vaart says 20-year-old Arsenal target is so much better than Jude Bellingham











Rafael Van der Vaart has claimed that reported Arsenal target Ryan Gravenberch is actually a better player than Jude Bellingham.

The Gunners look set to bolster their options in midfield over the summer, despite bringing in Jorginho from Chelsea back in January.

Mikel Arteta is currently short of options at the base of his midfield and the north Londoners have been heavily linked with a move for Declan Rice.

But Arsenal are also reportedly eyeing a move for Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The 20-year-old has struggled to break into Bayern’s side since making the switch from Ajax last summer.

Gravenberch is attracting interest from the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal as a result. Now, former Tottenham man Rafael Van der Vaart has claimed that the Dutchman is actually better than Jude Bellingham.

Van der Vaart says Gravenberch is better than Bellingham

Speaking to Ziggo Sport, as relayed by Sport Witness, Van der Vaart claimed that Gravenberch is better than Bellingham in every aspect.

“Do you know what is the most important thing when you go to a new club? The first two weeks,” Van der Vaart said. “You have to show every training, every practice game that you are a justified purchase.

“It would actually be good for Gravenberch to rent him out to Ajax again. You just have to play football. Can you remember a player who sat on the bench at Bayern in the 1990s? You earn a lot of money… Nice and nice, but no, you have to play football.”

He added: “What I think is the big difference is that Bellingham is one step down at a club and always playing. I think Gravenberch is better than him. In everything. Especially in physical terms.”

Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

It’s certainly a surprising claim from Van der Vaart given Bellingham’s form for Borussia Dortmund and England over the past couple of years.

The former Spurs man is renowned for voicing strong opinions, but his views on Gravenberch may be slightly wide of the mark.

There’s no doubt that the Dutchman is an incredibly talented midfielder whose progress has been hampered by a lack of game time at Bayern. But Bellingham has already proven himself as a classy operator on the biggest stages in football.

