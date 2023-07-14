Oleksandr Zinchenko’s injury is a bit of a worry at the moment.

That is according to Football London’s Kaya Kaynak who spoke about Zinchenko’s injury on his YouTube channel.

Indeed, Kaynak was discussing a number of injuries within the Arsenal squad at the moment including the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard, but he noted that Zinchenko’s injury is a bit more concerning than any other.

Kaynak was initially told that Zinchenko could play a part in pre-season for Arsenal, but, sadly, there was no sign of him in Thursday’s friendly, bringing around fresh concerns about the Ukrainian’s fitness.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Zinchenko injury worrying

Kaynak shared what he knows about the £35m player.

“His injury is a bit more concerning, it was a calf injury that continues to linger from last season, it was a calf season that kept him out early last season as well. I was told he could be in the pre-season games as Arsenal get him back to fitness. There were pictures of him training, but I don’t know how intense the training was, the early signs are that he’s not over his calf injury yet,” Kaynak said.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Concern

This is potentially a real issue for Arsenal.

Zinchenko is absolutely vital to the way the Gunners play with his inverted full-back role determining so much of how Arsenal build up from the back.

Of course, the fact that Zinchenko is back in light training is a boost, but he still doesn’t seem to be fit enough to take part in first-team action.

Arsenal will need to start fast if they are to win the league this season, and they will need all of their best players fit and firing if that is to happen.