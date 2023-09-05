‘It’s funny’: Chris Sutton now shares what’s really changed about Celtic in a week

What a difference a week makes in football. Celtic were under a huge amount of pressure leading into the Glasgow Derby last week and now, everything has changed.

Former Celtic hero, Chris Sutton, was speaking about the upcoming Champions League campaign for Brendan Rodgers when he detailed how Celtic’s win over Ibrox has changed the narrative surrounding the club.

Sutton said [Daily Record], “There’s much more to do. The Champions League is going to be an acid test for the manager and fans will want to see progress.

“It’s going to be extremely tough to make a dent against Atletico Madrid, Lazio and Feyenoord, but Celtic have to try to make some inroads. Not be outclassed and do themselves justice while sticking some points on the board.

“It’s funny. This time last week, there were concerns for Celtic about whether their domestic domination was at risk, never mind Europe.”

And how the roles have reversed. Rodgers now enjoys the adulation of the Celtic fans and the Scottish media whilst Michael Beale now finds himself under pressure after failing to beat his biggest rivals in a match that really matters.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Yes, the Rangers boss did manage to defeat Celtic 3-0 in the final Glasgow Derby of the season last season, but many would argue that the title was already over and Celtic had lost their competitive edge.

Well that competitiveness was back at the weekend and Celtic proved once against exactly why they are the defending champions.

The Hoops return to action against Dundee at home in the next SPFL fixture on the 16th of September where they will be given a heroes welcome by 60,000 fans after their Ibrox heroics.

In other news, ‘Outstanding’: Chris Sutton says £15k-a-week Celtic player has just silenced his critics