Aaron Ramsdale clip shows he knew Gabriel Martinelli would score for Arsenal v Palace











Arsenal romped their way past Crystal Palace this weekend to strengthen their grip on top spot in the Premier League.

Another fine performance saw a double from Bukayo Saka and further strikes from Gabriel Martinelli and Granit Xhaka make it a comfortable afternoon’s work for the Gunners.

Going into the international break, Arsenal are clear of Man City in second and given the manner of the win over Palace, will have gone away full of confidence.

Indeed, that confidence can be seen across this Arsenal side right now. And in a video clip doing the rounds on social media of Gabriel Martinelli’s goal v Palace yesterday, Aaron Ramsdale summed that confidence up.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Ramsdale knows what’s coming

Ramsdale can be seen watching on from the edge of his own box and essentially kicking every ball as it eventually finds it way to Martinelli. From there, Ramsdale seems to know what’s coming as he swings a leg to imitate Martinelli’s finish before raising his arms to the fans.

It was almost like Ramsdale had seen this time and again in training and knew what was coming.

The England stopper is loving life in this Arsenal team. And playing behind such an exciting crop of attacking players like Martinelli, who can blame him.

TBR’s View: Ramsdale and Arsenal confidence is really shining through

Aaron Ramsdale is basically becoming a video star for Arsenal this season. He absolutely loves it and more often than not, there is a clip of him either celebrating wildly or doing something to rile the opposition.

The goalkeeper’s confidence and love for playing in this team is massively apparent.

In this clip, it’s just a demonstration of him simply knowing that something was coming. Ramsdale was so confident in Martinelli finishing the move off, that he could basically predict what was coming.