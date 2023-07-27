Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was seriously impressed by Alex Runarsson in training.

In a video shared by Arsenal on their YouTube channel, Arsenal’s squad can be seen hard at work getting ready for the upcoming campaign.

Mikel Arteta named a very experienced squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.

It meant he could evaluate exactly how his team will look when the Premier League begins and if they still need any additions in the transfer market.

The hard work done on the training ground paid off the in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Arsenal defeated La Liga champions Barcelona 5-3 in Los Angeles to end the tour on a high.

It was a great performance from the Gunners’ with Gabriel Jesus earning particular praise from Arteta.

Aaron Ramsdale was the only player not to be substituted, with training partner Alex Runarsson not even on the bench.

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

However, the Icelandic shot-stopper impressed Arsenal’s number one off the pitch.

It will be interesting to see if they’re both still teammates when the transfer window closes.

Ramsdale impressed with Runarsson in training

In the video shared by Arsenal, Runarsson makes a save low to his right quickly followed by another to his left.

In the background, you can hear Ramsdale say, ‘Nice you’ before he makes an acrobatic save high to his right and Ramsdale’s heard again saying, ‘Nice Al’.

Alex Runarsson only cost Arsenal £1.8m when he signed from Dijon three years ago.

The 28-year-old was initially brought in as cover for Bernd Leno with Emi Martinez moving to Aston Villa.

He’s only played a handful of games for the club so far and he didn’t have the easiest time when called upon.

Runarsson has spent the last two seasons out on loan in Belgium and Turkey.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta has given Runarsson a chance in pre-season to work in training with Aaron Ramsdale.

He’s ready to sell the Icelandic this summer, but with Matt Turner unavailable and Arthur Okonkwo potentially leaving, he required backup.

Runarsson has filled that role but needs to move on this summer for the sake of his career.

He’s still got over a month to find a new club and it’s likely Arsenal would prefer to find a permanent solution rather than another loan move.