Mikel Arteta decides he's ready to sell six Arsenal players this summer

Mikel Arteta is now ready to listen to offers for six Arsenal players when the summer transfer window opens.

By that time, Arteta will hope his side are Premier League champions and he will need to get his squad in shape for next season’s Champions League.

That means selling well and clearing wages and space in the squad and the Sun has named some of the players in the frame for an exit.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares, Pablo Mari, Cedric Soares and Alex Runarsson could all leave the club this summer.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Maitland-Niles is an academy graduate, but Arteta actually signed the other five, including making Mari his first ever signing as a manager.

All six players are currently out on loan, with varying levels of success, and it seems the aim is to put them in the shop window.

That could help raise vital funds to get the handful of top players Arteta will want to add to his squad when the summer market opens.

Fans may have had high hopes for Sambi, who has potential, but with the experienced backup of Jorginho coming in and potentially Declan Rice to follow, his days look numbered.

As for the others, there is a debate to be had over whether they were ever good enough for Arsenal, reflecting where they were when Arteta took over.

Edu has often taken low fees for unwanted players, just to get them out of the club and it remains to be seen if that trend continues, with the article saying that the club acknowledge there may well not be a huge amount of suitors for these players they want to get rid of.