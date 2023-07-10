Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Runarsson has joined the club on their pre-season trip to Germany this week.

In a video shared by Arsenal on their Twitter account, the squad can be seen getting on the plane for their first trip of the summer.

Behind Mohamed Elneny, Alex Runarsson can be seen walking up the steps with his suitcase in hand.

It could be an unexpected opportunity for a player whose future at the Emirates looked very much in doubt.

Runarsson has been linked with an exit from the club this summer.

He signed for £1.8m back in 2020 from Djion on a four-year deal.

It means he’ll be free to leave next year and Arsenal might want to cash in their chips now for a player who hasn’t featured for the first team since 2021.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, Runarsson appears to be the senior goalkeeper on Arsenal’s pre-season trip to Germany.

The gloves were handed to Arthur Okonkwo for their friendly against Watford last weekend.

The Icelandic international might be given one last chance to prove he’s worth keeping around this season.

Runarsson included on Arsenal pre-season trip

Runarsson was brought to the club by Mikel Arteta to replace the departing Emiliano Martinez.

To say the two goalkeepers have had drastically different careers since that moment is an understatement.

Runarsson has made just six appearances for the Gunners since his move, all coming in his first season at the club.

He conceded four goals as Arsenal were eliminated from the Carabao Cup by Manchester City and his 15-minute Premier League cameo ended in defeat against Wolves.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

In contrast, Martinez has established himself as one of the Premier League’s best goalkeepers at Aston Villa.

He’s also now a World Cup winner although Mikel Arteta won’t be feeling too hard done by given Aaron Ramsdale has thrived as his first-choice goalkeeper.

Runarsson could feasibly make his final Arsenal appearance during this summer’s pre-season.

Parting ways after back-to-back loan spells might be the best solution for all parties.