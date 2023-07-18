Fabrizio Romano says 6ft 5in Arsenal player could leave after talks with Edu

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo could leave the club on a permanent deal in the coming weeks.

The Gunners have made three big signings in this window so far. Kai Havertz was the first one to come in and he was followed by Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice.

Now, the focus is on outgoings, but nobody really expected young Okonkwo to be shown the door. Romano, however, has claimed on GiveMeSport that a permanent exit is a real possibility.

Fabrizio Romano says Arthur Okonkwo’s agents had an ‘honest’ chat with Arsenal

Arthur Okonkwo has been at Arsenal since he was just eight years old.

The talented goalkeeper came through the ranks at the Gunners’ Hale End academy and was promoted to the senior side after he signed a new contract in 2021. Arteta personally welcomed him to the first-team squad then (Arsenal.com).

It has been two years since that happened, but Okonkwo hasn’t played a game for Arsenal yet. He had a hugely successful loan spell at Sturm Graz last season, and he probably feels he’s ready to play regularly now.

Romano has claimed today that the 6ft 5in goalkeeper’s agents have had an honest chat with Edu’s Arsenal, and a permanent exit is on the cards now.

He said: “The goalkeeper, there’s now a possibility he leaves on a permanent transfer.

“His agents had a conversation with Arsenal and they were very honest. At the moment, it looks difficult for the player to be an Arsenal player in the future.”

TBR View:

A move away from Arsenal makes sense for Okonkwo.

The Gunners have Aaron Ramsdale and Matt Turner as their number one and two, while Karl Hein, who really impressed in the friendlies in Dubai back in December, is the third choice.

Okonkwo, despite his excellent campaign out on loan, will find it difficult to displace any of the above three, which is why an exit this summer is the best thing for all parties.

It will be interesting to see where Okonkwo will end up if he does leave Arsenal in the coming weeks.