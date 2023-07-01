David Moyes has now decided on the role West Ham United academy prospect Divin Mubama will have to play in his team at London Stadium during the 2023/24 season.

That is according to The Guardian, which reports that Moyes is keen to give Mubama more opportunities with West Ham. The 18-year-old spent large spells of the 2022/23 term with the Hammers’ first-team squad. He also made his senior debut under Moyes in November.

Mubama broke through just nine days after his 18th birthday as the Irons faced FCSB in the Europa Conference League. Moyes started the centre-forward away to the Romanian outfit with their progress secured. He also gave Mubama his Premier League debut in December.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Mubama enjoyed a year of firsts at West Ham during 2022/23

The 2022/23 season would be a year of firsts for Mubama as he enjoyed his top-flight debut away to Arsenal. Moyes introduced the striker for Michail Antonio as the game wore down on Boxing Day. But the teenager would end the term with six first-team outings and also a goal.

Mubama scored his first senior goal as West Ham edged AEK Larnaca at London Stadium in the Europa Conference League last 16. He also helped toward a goal on his senior debut at FCSB. Joyskim Dawa turned the ball into his own net to make it 2-0 from Mubama’s efforts.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Moyes wants to unleash Mubama more often during 2023/24

Mubama coupled his year of firsts in the first-team with a prolific record with West Ham’s Under-21s. The forward scored 13 and assisted two goals in 20 Premier League 2 fixtures. Mark Robson also fielded him against Walsall and MK Dons in the EFL Trophy group stage.

Boasting such a strong hit rate at the junior level saw Mubama earn Declan Rice’s respect. The England midfielder noted on one of Mubama’s Instagram posts in April: “No stopping you this season.” Moyes was also full of praise for the forward after he faced AEK Larnaca.

“Divin, with his energy and running, excites every time,” he said, via quotes by BBC Sport.

Now, Moyes is keen to unleash Mubama more often with West Ham’s senior team during 2023/24. The forward will no doubt hope that means more games in the Premier League, having only featured for 35 minutes in the top-flight to date over three substitute outings.