‘A threat’: Kenny Dalglish says Celtic have a £10m player that is dangerous at set pieces

If there is one thing that Celtic don’t have at the moment, it’s a player that offers a serious goal threat at set pieces.

Yes, Luis Palma is said to be a dead-ball specialist but the Celtic fans have not had the opportunity to witness that yet.

Matt O’Riley can strike a ball as we have seen at corners and the occasional free kick, but when it comes to offering a target in the middle for a corner, Celtic don’t really have that Bobo Balde type figure that would put their head through a ball.

Apparently, they do now according to Celtic legend, Kenny Dalglish. The former Hoops hero was taking a press conference for the upcoming Spain v Scotland match when he said there is one player in Brendan Rodgers‘ side that can offer that threat.

Dalglish said [Daily Record], “They had a couple of problems. It is not unusual to get injuries in the same position, it just seems to happen to everybody.

“But the young boy Liam Scales has come in and he’s done well, Cameron Carter-Vickers is back and [Nat] Phillips has come from Liverpool on loan.

“By the way, he’s not bad. He is alright. The difficult thing with that will be that Celtic have 80 per cent possession in most of the games.

“He wouldn’t get that at Liverpool. As much as Liverpool can dominate a game, not by 80 per cent too often. But he’s a good defender and a threat in the air at set-pieces as well.”

Valued at £10m, Phillips’ game time at Celtic has been limited due to injury. However, he did make the starting lineup for the Champions League tie against Lazio and performed very well.

The only problem Phillips has at the moment is how does he get in the side ahead of Liam Scales? The Irishman has been outstanding for Celtic and his recent performances have made him a nailed on certainty for a first-team spot.

Phillips does show a lot of promise but my fear is now that with players returning from injury, and due to his own injury issues, Phillips’ chance to shine in a Celtic jersey may have passed and the Celtic fans may never get the opportunity to see how good of a threat he is.

