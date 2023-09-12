Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has earned plenty of praise for his performance for Denmark against Finland during the international break.

Hojbjerg posted on social media after scoring in back-to-back games for his national team.

It’s not been the easiest start to the season for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at Tottenham.

After playing a key role for every previous Spurs manager, Ange Postecoglou has established his own favourites.

His brand of front-foot, attacking football doesn’t appear to suit Hojbjerg as much as some of his teammates.

Yves Bissouma has been a revelation since the start of the season and Pape Matar Sarr looks accomplished next to new signing James Maddison.

This has meant Hojbjerg having to settle for a place on the bench so far.

When he has come on, Postecoglou hasn’t always been happy with his performances.

However, Hojbjerg might have shown for Denmark against Finland that he could have a role to play at Spurs.

He’s showcased his attacking talents that have only been seen in glimpses in North London.

Hojbjerg scores for Denmark against Finland

The 28-year-old midfielder posted on Instagram after the match with a tongue-in-cheek post saying: “Matchwinner yesterday, sill mamas boy today,” alongside his mother.

Matt Doherty applauded his old teammate’s performance after he struggled to deliver a similar result for Ireland.

New £72m Manchester United signing Rasmus Hojlund also loved the experienced Dane’s performance.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is in a difficult position at Tottenham now.

Given he’s not the first choice at Spurs, he was tempted to leave the club in the summer with Atletico Madrid interested.

However, as soon as it looked like Fulham was his more likely destination, he decided to stay put.

Putting in performances for Denmark like he did against Finland will help Hojbjerg’s cause at Tottenham.

Postecoglou appears to be the sort of manager who will give any player a chance if they’re in good form.

Whether he can displace the likes of Bissouma or Sarr after their electric start to the season at Tottenham is another matter.