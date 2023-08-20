Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou was spotted going ballistic with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on the touchline against Manchester United yesterday.

Pundit Chris Waddle was covering the game for BBC Sport and relayed what he saw happening on the side of the pitch.

It’s hard to imagine Ange Postecoglou being too upset with what he saw from his Tottenham team yesterday.

He was given a brilliant welcome from the home support as he took charge of his first competitive game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

They faced Manchester United which on paper should have been a difficult task despite not looking convincing against Wolves on Monday.

Erik ten Hag’s side were lucky to come away from the game with three points and despite starting yesterday’s match well, they couldn’t cope with an onslaught of Spurs pressure in the second half.

Pape Matar Sarr scored his first Tottenham goal before Lisandro Martinez turned into his own net.

Sarr was replaced in the final 15 minutes by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as Spurs looked to see out an important win.

However, Postecoglou wasn’t happy with Hojbjerg as Man United searched for an equaliser.

The £15m player doesn’t look like the best fit for the Australian coach’s system.

Considering his future is far from certain at Spurs, instances like yesterday could accelerate his departure from the club.

Postecoglou seen going mental at Hojbjerg during United win

Towards the end of the match, Hojbjerg gave the ball away in a dangerous area to Facundo Pellestri who then won a free-kick after being fouled by Yves Bissouma.

After the incident, Waddle said: “Yeah it’s a free-kick, definitely a free-kick, it’s in a good position.

“But [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg, play forward. Why are you going back all the time?

“You work triangles, you play into space, turn and play forward. I can see the manager going absolutely mental when they keep going back.”

Hojbjerg has been linked with a move away from Spurs for much of this summer.

Atletico Madrid want to sign the Danish international but Daniel Levy isn’t happy with the money they’re currently offering.

Hojbjerg could have done better against Man United and he doesn’t look like he’s key to Postecoglou’s plans.

The emergence of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr could mean that the 28-year-old is no longer essential to Tottenham’s success.