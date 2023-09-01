Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s move to Fulham appears to be off the cards, denting Tottenham Hotspur’s chances of signing Conor Gallagher.

A report from the Daily Mail’s live transfer blog has shared more details.

Tottenham appear to be juggling plenty of deals right now trying to get everything in place before tonight’s 11 pm deadline.

As well as plenty of outgoings, Spurs have their eye on several late signings as well.

Brennan Johnson is being targeted as a potential forward option, with Conor Gallagher being touted as a midfielder they’d like to bring in.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

However, any move for the England international appears to hinge on other players leaving.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is free to leave today with Gallagher being considered as his replacement.

The £15m Dane has been linked with a move across London to Fulham but that no longer appears to be happening.

Hojbjerg Tottenham exit putting Gallagher deal in doubt

The report from the Daily Mail picks up on Fulham looking for a replacement for Joao Palhinha.

The Portuguese appears to be on his way to German champions Bayern Munich.

They had been considering Tottenham midfielder Hojbjerg, but he’s turned down a move which will affect Gallagher’s future.

Photo by LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The 23-year-old is in Tottenham’s sights but they can’t justify signing him when they’ve still got so many other players on the cards.

There’s still time this afternoon for all that to change though.