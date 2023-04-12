£70m player says he wants to follow in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's footsteps after links with Arsenal











Napoli forward Victor Osimhen says he wants to follow in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s footsteps, after he’s been linked with a move to Arsenal.

The Gunners look set to bolster Mikel Arteta’s squad over the summer after what has been an exceptional campaign so far.

Arsenal could well head into the summer transfer market as Premier League champions, which will only increase their chances of landing top-quality players.

One name that has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium is Napoli talisman Victor Osimhen. Indeed, Italian journalist Ciro Venerato suggested last month that Arsenal are leading the race to sign Osimhen.

Of course, the Gunners will face added competition for his signature due to Manchester United’s search for a new striker.

But Osimhen has told The Daily Mail that he wants to follow in former Arsenal man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s footsteps by being crowned African Footballer of the Year.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Osimhen on Aubameyang

Speaking to the outlet, Osimhen revealed his desire to pick up the award during what has been an impressive campaign for him in Italy.

He said: “I am not going to lie. It would be my dream to be African Footballer of the Year.

“I was at the ceremony in 2015, when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang won the award. As an African you dream of this prize and maybe I can win.

“My first experience of European football, at Wolfsburg, was difficult. But it paved the way for what I have done since. I know that if I change countries, I will adapt quickly.

“I am not the type of player who folds under pressure and I try to stay calm in every situation. The season is going really well. I have putting up some amazing numbers and I am proud of what I have achieved – but I am not done yet.”

Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Osimhen has been in lethal goal scoring for Luciano Spalletti’s men this season as he’s netted a staggering 25 goals in 29 appearances.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to England as a result and has admitted that he dreams of playing in the Premier League one day.

Despite his clear admiration of a former Arsenal striker in Aubameyang, it remains unclear whether Arteta’s men will look at bringing in a new forward this summer.

The £70 million striker would undoubtedly be an exceptional addition to the Arsenal frontline, but Arteta already has a wealth of options in the position.

The north Londoners seem to be delighted with Gabriel Jesus’ impact this season, while Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah have also impressed in the Brazilian’s absence.

