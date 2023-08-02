Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic wants to stay at the Italian club this summer amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, journalist Giovanni Albanese has provided more details on the Serbian’s future.

Tottenham fans have one month left to endure this summer before they know exactly where Harry Kane will be playing this season.

Meetings with Bayern Munich have taken place over the England captain’s future but so far, every offer has been rebuffed.

Bayern look set to make a third bid, although it’s yet to be seen whether it will interest Daniel Levy.

Whatever the case, Tottenham have to prepare in case Kane does move on in the next few weeks.

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

One player the club are considering signing as his replacement is Dusan Vlahovic.

After bursting onto the scene with Fiorentina, he was signed by Juventus 18 months ago.

It’s not gone to plan at the club so far, but Vlahovic would prefer to stay in Turin over a move to Tottenham this summer.

He’s determined to make the move work and succeed in Serie A.

Vlahovic wants to stay at Juventus amid Tottenham interest

Speaking about the 23-year-old forward, Albanese said: “Dusan Vlahovic is not waging wars to leave Juventus.

“On the contrary, the Serbian striker would like to stay in Turin, he would like to prove that he is the player who can be worth those 80 million [£68.7m] that Juventus invested a year and a half ago to bring him in black and white from Fiorentina.

“At that time there were several other clubs on Dusan Vlahovic there were also some Premier League clubs including Arsenal.

“But, Dusan Vlahovic decided to wear the Juventus jersey believing it to be the realization of a dream so at this time we must clarify that the will of Dusan Vlahovic is not to leave Turin.

“Without prejudice to the fact that he would not oppose this kind of conscious possibility because in modern football the transfer is part of the game it is clear that even the player in these days could make demands.”

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Albanese goes on to say that Vlahovic is keen to play in the Champions League and PSG are also interested.

Tottenham may not be too disappointed if Vlahovic does decide to stay at Juventus.

He’s struggled to meet the demands of the Italian giants and whoever Spurs replace Kane with if he goes needs to hit the ground running immediately.

The ideal scenario is Kane stays next season and goes on to extend his contract in North London.

Whether that’s possible or not is yet to be seen.