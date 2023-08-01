If report is correct, Tottenham may just have had their biggest piece of news this summer today

The news that Harry Kane may stay at Tottenham Hotspur this season and consider a new contract could be massive for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

That’s off the back of a report in the Evening Standard saying that Harry Kane wouldn’t be prepared to leave the side once the season starts.

Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

The report says Kane would consider it unfair on the club and new coach Postecoglou if he left once the season had begun.

And if he does stay put, Kane is reportedly prepared to negotiate a contract extension if the side show considerable progress under their new manager.

This could be absolutely massive news from a Spurs fan’s point of view.

Especially for the last few weeks it’s seemed as if the writing may have been on the wall for Kane leaving, but there’s now a glimmer of hope again.

Some Spurs fans may have already been clinging on to belief that this summer’s saga will end up like many of the past – with Kane staying.

But now there’s credit to the idea as it seems Kane wouldn’t want to impact the season of the club he clearly does love.

It seems Harry Kane does have a certain clarity on his position this summer, now he just needs Spurs and Bayern to find theirs.

Kane would consider a new Tottenham contract if the side thrive under Postecoglou

Although it’s a risky path to take, this really could be the biggest piece of news this summer for Spurs fans.

Another chance for the club to convince their star striker that he can realise his ambitions with them.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Were Postecologu’s Tottenham able to start brilliantly, and Kane began talks over a new contract, it would be an incredible turnaround.

Links to the likes of Romelu Lukaku could be quickly forgotten and Kane could once again headline a new era.

The caveat to this positivity would be a poor start to the new campaign which saw Kane leave on a free in a year’s time.

This update should be both exciting and nerve-wracking for Spurs fans, and one does wonder if a permanent solution before season starts could be better after all.