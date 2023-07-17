Tottenham are having meetings about signing ‘extraordinary’ player

Tottenham are well and truly scouring the market for a replacement for Harry Kane, with the England skipper still being linked to Bayern Munich.

Kane is the subject of yet another transfer tug of war and this time it’s Bayern, following on from Manchester City’s pursuit last summer.

Of course, Daniel Levy is yet to accept any offers. The Spurs supremo is looking to hold his nerve once again and if he does sell, it will be for more than £100m.

Regardless, Tottenham are still looking for other strikers and according to The Mail, Dusan Vlahovic is a player of interest.

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

The interest in Vlahovic is nothing brand new, however, The Mail’s latest transfer confidential newsletter claims that Spurs have actually been running meetings with Juventus over signing the Serbian.

Still only 23, Vlahovic has scored an impressive 13 goals at international level in just 21 games. The striker signed for Juventus for more than £60m after being pursued by Arsenal.

However, with the Turin club having problems off the field, Vlahovic is among a number of players open to leaving.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are over in Australia at the moment as Ange Postecoglou awaits news on potential incomings.

A top striker who will get better

Lauded as an ‘extraordinary‘ striker, Vlahovic is definitely an interesting player when it comes to replacing Kane.

While his time in Turin hasn’t been outstanding, he still managed double figures last season and his record for Serbia at 23 is excellent as well.

Kane will take some replacing. In fact, he’s probably impossible to replace. But Vlahovic would give it a good go and has the attributes to succeed in England.