Club now think they can sign ‘incredible’ Tottenham player in the next five days

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer, the German giants reportedly believe they can get him this week.

The England skipper, branded as an ‘incredible’ player by Conor Coady (BBC), is one of the best strikers in the world. He has been sensational for Spurs over the years, and he has now entered the final year of his contract.

Bayern are desperate to sign him, and The Times now claim they are determined to sign Kane before the end of this week after holding talks yesterday.

Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are determined to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham in the next five days

Bayern Munich’s interest in Tottenham star Harry Kane has been very public.

Numerous members of the German club have come out and admitted they would like to sign him, and the Bundesliga champions have even had a couple of bids rejected by Spurs for their star man.

Bayern decided to take the next big step yesterday and flew over to London to have face-to-face talks with Daniel Levy to secure Kane’s signature.

Unsurprisingly, there was no deal struck, but the report claims Bayern feel they have made progress and are now increasingly confident they can get him.

It has further been claimed that the Germans are ‘determined to conclude the transfer’ before the end of this week – meaning in the next five days – a week before the new season starts.

Tottenham have a game against Shakhtar Donetsk coming up on Sunday. So, if Bayern get their wish, Kane will not play a part in that fixture.

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

TBR View:

When rumours about Bayern Munich’s interest in Kane first emerged, nobody really took it seriously.

The general feeling was that the Englishman would only leave Tottenham for a club like Manchester United or Real Madrid, but as the weeks have gone on, it does feel like Bayern have a very real chance.

The Germans are very serious with their attempts to sign Kane – we’re sure they wouldn’t be pushing so hard if they didn’t have an indication that the player is open to the move.

These are a nervous few weeks for Tottenham fans – the sooner they can find a resolution, the better it will be for Ange Postecoglou and the players.