£50k-a-week Arsenal player admits he’s aiming to play far more next season

Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe has admitted he wants to play far more next season after a frustrating campaign.

Smith Rowe was speaking after England’s second win of the Under-21 European Championships last night.

The Young Lions defeated Israel 2-0 to secure their place in the quarter-finals with a game to spare.

Emile Smith Rowe has been on the score sheet in both games so far.

He scored a last-minute tap-in against Czechia on Thursday before thundering the ball past the Israeli goalkeeper yesterday from outside the box.

Smith Rowe came off the bench in England’s opening game but was handed a start yesterday.

He managed to play 70 minutes before being replaced by Harvey Elliott.

Incredibly, Smith Rowe didn’t start a single league game for Arsenal last season and will want to rectify that when the next campaign starts.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It’s been an incredibly frustrating 12 months for the £50,000-a-week playmaker.

After showing so much promise, injuries and the brilliant form of his teammate seriously limited his involvement.

Smith Rowe wants more minutes at Arsenal next season

Asked about the campaign that’s just gone, Smith Rowe said: “[It was] definitely a tough season for myself, [with] injuries and stuff and then not quite getting back into the team.

“So, coming here with England has been great for me to get minutes and get some goals, I’m really happy at the moment.

“My main target right now is to get back into the Arsenal team, but obviously first we want to win this tournament.

“Hopefully, I can have a long future and get more England caps and make sure I’m fit for every game and play as many minutes as I can.”

Emile Smith Rowe’s performance yesterday drew praise from Alexander Lacazette who was keeping an eye on the youngster.

There is some speculation that Smith Rowe might not be at Arsenal next season.

Photo by Alex Caparros – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Given the impressive season that Martin Odegaard had, it’s hard to see Smith Rowe starting any time soon.

Leandro Trossard did well after arriving in January and Kai Havertz will add further competition if his transfer is confirmed.

Arsenal being in the Champions League may force Mikel Arteta to rotate his squad more often this season.

If that’s the case then Smith Rowe will have the chance to play his way into the team.

Otherwise, it might be another frustrating year for the 22-year-old.