Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero has admitted he’s received offers to leave the club this summer.

In an interview with Football London, Romero was sharing some details about his preparations for the upcoming season.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou was denied another chance to see Cristian Romero in action this week.

Romero was set to start alongside Ben Davies against Leicester City on Sunday but the match was cancelled due to a waterlogged pitch.

There’s every expectation that Romero will be Postecoglou’s starting centre-back when the Premier League returns next month.

Spurs are still working on bringing in at least one defender who could potentially partner him.

However, Romero has admitted he’s received offers to leave Tottenham this summer.

The £46m defender has only been a permanent player at the club for 12 months after initially joining on loan.

Tottenham could make a decent profit on him if they decided to let him go, although it would make very little sense to do so.

Talking about his future with Football London, Romero said: “If I didn’t feel the same passion [for Spurs as I do for Argentina], I would look to leave the club.

“Obviously I’m not happy with how last season ended for me and as I said before, I’m the first to hold my hands up and say it wasn’t the best season but when I got offers from other clubs to move away for this coming season, I said no because I want to have my best years here.”

Plenty of Spurs fans will be breathing a sigh of relief that their best centre-back won’t be on the move this summer.

Tottenham are working hard to bring in another defender to line up alongside him now.

Edmond Tapsoba and Micky Van de Ven have both been identified as perfect candidates to join him.

There’s also interest in Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo who appears to be available this summer.

While Clement Lenglet could still return to Spurs after spending last season on loan in North London.

Even though Romero received offers to leave Tottenham, it’s hard to see the club ever accepting them.

If Spurs are going to move forward, they need the Argentinian in the side at his very best.