£45m ‘sensational’ midfielder has now said goodbye to fans, after claims Arsenal want to sign him











Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves said goodbye to the fans at Molineux on Saturday, amid claims Arsenal want to sign him.

A report from The Athletic has shared what the Portuguese international did at full-time after their draw with Everton.

After being bottom of the Premier League at Christmas, Julen Lopetegui has done a great job in securing Wolves’ top-flight status.

In the end, they weren’t in any real danger of going down, and haven’t been involved in the relegation battle for some time.

One of the main reasons for their upturn in form has been Ruben Neves.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Ever since signing from FC Porto as a teenager, Neves has been one of the club’s most important players.

He led them not just to the Premier League but also on several European adventures.

His time at Wolves may now be coming to an end after six seasons at Molineux.

Arsenal will be keeping a close eye on Neves’s future after he waved goodbye to the fans at the weekend.

The Gunners want at least one central midfielder in the summer and the Portuguese could end up being an option.

Arsenal target Neves says goodbye to Wolves fans

The report from The Athletic states that, ‘When Ruben Neves disappeared down the tunnel with a wave of his right hand towards supporters in the Billy Wright Stand at the end of a rousing lap of adulation, it seemed like a fitting departure for a modern-day Wolverhampton Wanderers legend.’

The ‘sensational’ midfielder could come in as an upgrade on Jorginho at The Emirates this summer.

Neves is tenacious out of possession and one of the best passers in the league when on the ball.

Valued at £45m, Neves may end up being on the cheaper options Arsenal could consider this summer after saying goodbye at the weekend.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo appear to be Mikel Arteta’s first-choice signings.

However, they’re both likely to be very expensive and could easily break the club’s transfer record.

Arsenal may have to settle for just one of them and therefore Neves could fill the other role.

He would be more than capable of settling into either Thomas Partey or Granit Xhaka’s position in the side.

With the Swiss international set to leave very soon, he could be replaced by an equally fiery Portuguese before next season.

