Wolverhampton Wanderers have put a £45m price tag on midfielder Ruben Neves this summer amid interest from Arsenal.

According to The Telegraph, Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui is willing to let his captain leave so that he can achieve his ambitions of playing in the Champions League.

Barcelona are heavily interested in the midfielder. Due to this, Wolves have now placed a £45 million price tag on the Arsenal target.

Arsenal have been linked with Neves for a while as they look to bolster their squad. Barcelona are currently preparing to make an offer.

It is no shock to see Wolves place a £45million price tag on the midfielder. He is an essential star and they will need the money to replace him.

The “sensational” Portuguese international will no doubt have other suitors monitoring his situation. The contract of the 26-year-old expires in the summer of 2024. If Wolves don’t sell him this summer, clubs outside of England will be able to offer him a contract in six months’ time.

It will be interesting to see whether Arsenal submit an offer now that they know how much he’ll cost. They will be in the Champions League for the first time since 2016 so will definitely need quality in depth.

They will also want to battle for the title again like they have this season. They have just fallen short but they should still be very happy with their campaign.

It will be very exciting to see how the Gunners plan their transfer window. Finishing second in the Premier League will definitely give them some pull.

