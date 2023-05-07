Report: Arsenal have looked into signing 'sensational' 26-year-old this summer; but he wants move elsewhere











Arsenal have registered an interest in signing Ruben Neves in the summer, but the midfielder is ready to snub any offers from elsewhere if Barcelona make a move.

That is according to a report from Sport, who note that the Wolves midfielder is ready to leave England after six years at Molineux.

Ruben Neves has been an outstanding servant for Wolves, helping them to promotion in his first season and then establishing themselves as a stalwart of the Premier League in the years since. He has captained the side this term.

His contract expires at the end of next season. And with that, there are a host of teams ready to make a move to land the 26-year-old in the coming weeks.

Neves ready to snub Arsenal interest to boost Barcelona hopes

According to a report from Sport, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have all looked into signing Neves ahead of next season.

However, Neves’ priority is to play for Barcelona. And thus, he is planning to wait and see if the Catalan giants make their move and not considering a move anywhere else in the meantime.

It is no surprise to see that Arsenal have looked into a potential deal for Neves. Mikel Arteta’s men are surely going to strengthen significantly in the middle of the park this summer. The Gunners will be back in the Champions League next year.

They have had real success signing players from their Premier League rivals. And Neves has more than proven himself as one of the better midfielders in the division. He has been ‘sensational‘ at times.

The good news is that Arsenal have been linked with several other players. So if Neves is not going to be the man to end up at the Emirates, they will have other options in mind.