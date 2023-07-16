Tottenham Hotspur target Micky Van de Ven appears to be very pleased about Jurrien Timber joining Arsenal this week.

The Gunners’ confirmed the signing of the Dutch international ahead of their tour of the United States.

Jurrien Timber became the second signing of the summer for Arsenal after Kai Havertz and was quickly followed by Declan Rice.

After being pipped to the post by Manchester City in the Premier League last season, Mikel Arteta has already gone to great lengths to improve his squad this summer.

Across North London, new Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has plenty on his plate to deal with.

Tottenham missed out on European football completely and are fighting to keep hold of star man Harry Kane.

They’ve already signed James Maddison, Manor Solomon and Guglielmo Vicario which looks like good business.

They’ve also been linked with young centre-back Micky Van de Ven with defensive reinforcements desperately needed.

Van de Ven and Timber have played together on the international stage and could now both be making the move to North London.

However, they’ll have to quickly go from friends to rivals.

Van de Ven congratulates Timber on Arsenal move

Timber took to Instagram to celebrate his summer transfer and said: “You can call me a Gunner from now on.”

Van de Ven was delighted for Timber and posted a love-heart eyes emoji on his post.

The £35m-rated defender is a top target for Tottenham as they look to find a partner for Cristian Romero.

Spurs were awful at the back last season and have already replaced goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Timber and Van de Ven are both at the stage of their careers where a move to the Premier League makes sense.

Timber has starred for Ajax for several seasons and already has more than 20 caps for The Netherlands.

Van de Ven has quickly progressed throughout his career and already Wolfsburg are preparing to cash in on the young centre-back.

Spurs fans might not be too pleased if the Dutchman does sign that he was so happy to see Timber join their nearest rivals.