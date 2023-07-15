‘An insider’: Sky sports journo shares what he’s now heard about Harry Kane to Bayern

Harry Kane leaving Tottenham to join Bayern Munich is still not off the table and according to some, very much on.

Kane is once again the subject of intense speculation this summer. After going through similar last year with Manchester City, it is now Bayern Munich’s turn to test the waters with Kane.

With just a year left on his deal and Bayern actually submitting concrete bids, it does very much seem like this one will drag on for a bit.

And according to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, an insider close to the deal believes a deal for Kane will actually be done in the next two to three weeks.

Taking to his Twitter account to give the update, Plettenberg reports how Bayern believe Daniel Levy will indeed sell, rather than lose Kane for free.

Kane is jetting off with Tottenham’s squad for their pre-season tour of Australia and has so far made no public comments about leaving.

Spurs are also believed to be weighing up a new contract for Kane, which will include a role within the club once he retires.

Make or break time

It does seem like we are approaching a stage where a decision needs to be made here. Ange Postecoglou will not want this lingering around for too long and will want it sorted one way or another.

Kane is so vital to Tottenham that it makes little sense to sell him. However, if he does start angling for the move then it mght be time for all parties to bite the bullet.

Bayern will need to pay £100m or more, regardless. But as time ticks on, this one does feel like it might get done.