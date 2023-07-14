Wolfsburg are hoping that Tottenham will bid for Micky van de Ven this summer.

That is according to Christian Falk who was writing in his column for Caught Offside about the defender.

The Dutchman has been linked with Spurs for a little while now, and apparently, the prevailing view from within Wolfsburg is that they’re hoping a bid will come in.

Now, Van de Ven is one of Wolfsburg’s most important players, so why are they hoping that Spurs make a bid?

Well, according to Falk, the German club are hoping that Spurs bid because they believe they can get a huge sum of money for the player and they believe that they could already have a readymade successor in the shape of Maxence Lacroix.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Wolfsburg want Spurs to bid

Falk shared what he knows about the £35m defender.

“There’s not yet an offer for Micky van de Ven from Tottenham, but Wolfsburg knows that there is interest and they know that Van de Ven is a player who could be sold this year, which is why they’re also talking with Robin Gosens for this position. They hope that there will be an offer because they can get a really huge amount of money and they saw what could happen in the case of Maxence Lacroix,” Falk wrote.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Concerning

It’s always concerning when you’re bidding for a player that the selling club actively want to cash in on.

Now, we’re not saying that Van de Ven is a bad player, but if Wolfsburg genuinely want him to go to Tottenham, there may be more than meets the eye at play here.

Wolfsburg may believe that Spurs are willing to overpay for the player, and we’ve seen Spurs played like a fiddle in the transfer market far too often.

Tottenham need to tread carefully here, because, by the sounds of it, they may not be getting a huge amount of value for money.