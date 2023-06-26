£35m player admits he knows Tottenham want to sign him now

Dutch youngster Micky Van de Ven had admitted he’s aware of the interest from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Speaking to Voetbal International, Ven de Ven was asked directly about Spurs.

The 22-year-old had just completed 90 minutes for the Netherlands under-21 side at the European Championships.

Micky Van de Ven has played every minute of the tournament so far, although his team need to beat Georgia tomorrow to progress.

The £35m-rated defender has been excellent all season for both Wolfsburg and his national team.

Unsurprisingly, Van de Ven has attracted interest from Tottenham as a result of these performances.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Liverpool are also keen on the rapid defender, who may not be playing in the Bundesliga for much longer at this rate.

Van de Ven has now addressed these rumours with plenty of time in the transfer window to go.

New Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou hasn’t even started working with his new squad yet.

He may have to assess his centre-back options quickly to avoid missing out on Van de Ven if he decides he needs reinforcements.

Asked about whether he’s aware Tottenham have been linked with signing him, Van de Ven said: “I have been forwarded it, I have seen it.

“What I have said before: it really goes through my agent now. If serious things come up, he will call me.”

The left-footed centre-back would be a fantastic long-term option for Spurs.

He’s one of the fastest players in his position and is incredibly confident in possession.

Both Wolfsburg and the Netherlands play a possession-heavy style where Van de Ven thrives.

Photo by Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images

Alongside Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke, he and Van de Ven typically start all of the Dutch attacks.

He’s comfortable playing passes through the lines, typically to mercurial midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

It’s no surprise that there’s interest from Tottenham in Van de Ven given the more attacking style Postecoglou is likely to implement.

The young defender would allow Spurs to start attacks in deep areas and quickly move the ball forward.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has been targeted for the same reason and already a pattern is emerging in Tottenham’s transfer targets.