Tottenham Hotspur have been told transfer target Micky Van de Ven could be the next Jan Vertonghen.

A report from The Athletic has been looking at some of the stars from the current Under-21 European Championships.

One player that has caught the eye is Wolfsburg defender Micky Van de Ven.

The 22-year-old had his breakout campaign in the Bundesliga last season.

He played 33 times in the league, contributing a goal and an assist as he got to grips with the German top flight.

Initially picked up from Dutch second-division side FC Volendam, Van de Ven’s potential has been obvious for some time.

Van de Ven stood out as a ball-playing centre-back and looks incredibly comfortable in possession.

Defensively, he’s improving all the time and impressed against Belgium in their 0-0 at the start of the tournament.

Van de Ven has now been compared with Tottenham legend Jan Vertonghen.

Spurs are crying out for a centre-back of the Belgian’s ability right now and Van de Ven could be the answer.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham target Van de Ven compared to Vertonghen

Speaking about the left-footed defender, The Athletic’s report said: ‘Think of him as a broad-shouldered Jan Vertonghen.

‘That’s not who he is currently, but it shouldn’t be a ridiculous comparison in three- or four years’ time.’

Van de Ven has been linked with Tottenham as they look to solve last season’s defensive troubles.

He’s also being considered by Liverpool and is well-known for his electric recovery pace.

It’s an attribute centre-backs aren’t usually associated with but could prove extremely useful in Ange Postecoglou’s system.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

The Australian prefers his teams to play on the front foot and will demand his side plays quick, attacking football when possible.

Having a player like Van de Ven who can prevent teams from hitting them on the counter-attack with his pace would be very helpful.

It might be too early for Tottenham fans to get excited about Van de Ven being compared to Vertonghen.

However, if he does sign, Postecoglou will then need to find the new Toby Alderweireld to recreate Spurs’s most impressive centre-back pairing for some time.