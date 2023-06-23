Alasdair Gold shares what Tottenham fans can expect from Guglielmo Vicario

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly secured the signing of Empoli’s Guglielmo Vicario.

Spurs have been looking for a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris, whose future at N17 is uncertain.

Tottenham initially focused on Brentford’s David Raya, but speculation has since cooled off.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Instead, Spurs have reportedly moved for Vicario, with multiple reports claiming they’ve sealed a deal.

Fabrizio Romano has declared “here we go”, with the move expected to be sealed in the coming days.

Football.london‘s Alasdair Gold has provided some more information about how the interest in Vicario came about.

He said Fabio Paratici and Leonardo Gabbanini are both big fans of the Empoli goalkeeper.

Indeed, Paratici reportedly made enquiries about Vicario when he was still at Spurs earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Brentford apparently refused to budge on their £40million valuation of Raya.

This appear to have led to Tottenham looking elsewhere, hence the move for Vicario.

‘He can continue to get better’

Gold then spoke about how the Spurs target is viewed in Italy. In a nutshell, he is very highly rated.

‘The view in Italy is that Vicario was second only to Inter’s Andre Onana in Serie A with his performances last season,’ said the journalist.

‘And (he) has become the second best Italian stopper behind PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma.’

‘The latter view was solidified by the 26-year-old’s recent call-up to Roberto Mancini’s Italy squad where he was on the bench for the Nations League finals this month.’

Gold added that Spurs felt they had to hurry for Vicario. This is due to Inter Milan potentially moving for him if they lost Andre Onana.

As for Vicario’s credentials and fitting into Ange Postecoglou’s system, the football.london correspondent had good news on that front too.

Apparently, ‘Vicario has been working a lot on his ability with his feet in recent years, leading to a marked improvement.

‘And the feeling with the Italian is that while his entire game has improved rapidly he has a high ceiling which means he can continue to get better.’

Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Our view

Quite a few Spurs fans are understandably sceptical about moving for a little-known Serie A goalkeeper after Pierluigi Gollini’s struggles at N17 in 2021-22.

In addition, the fact Tottenham appear to have pulled the plug on the premium option (Raya) to go for a cheaper option hasn’t gone down well either.

However, what we’ve heard about Vicario so far seems to suggest he’s a quality goalkeeper. He could have a lot to offer Tottenham.

The Italian is a great shot stopper (as per this triple save from last term) and also decent with his feet.

Last year, Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon said Vicario was doing “extraordinary” things at Empoli.

It looks like this signing will happen, so let’s hope we’ll be pleasantly surprised.