Young French striker Elye Wahi has decided he wants to sign for West Ham United this summer amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

A report from Foot Mercato has shared more information about the 20-year-old’s future.

There’s a real need for centre-forwards across the Premier League’s London clubs right now.

Fulham could lose Aleksandar Mitrovic, Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus is injured and Brentford’s Ivan Toney is banned until January.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou also has a serious dilemma to solve after losing Harry Kane.

Richarlison replaced their all-time top scorer at the weekend, although hasn’t looked at his best since moving to Spurs.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

West Ham have also lost Gianluca Scamacca this summer with Michail Antonio has also been linked with an exit.

Elye Wahi has been identified by both West Ham and Tottenham as a potential signing this summer.

Spurs are keen on him replacing Kane and he’s been valued at £35m.

However, he’s reportedly chosen a move to the London Stadium instead.

Wahi wants West Ham over Tottenham

The report from Foot Mercato suggests that plenty of teams want Wahi but they’ve only received one bid so far.

That came from Chelsea but was well below Montpellier’s valuation of the young forward.

Tottenham, Frankfurt and PSG are all reportedly keen on Wahi, but West Ham has now become his ‘priority objective’.

West Ham haven’t made an official bid for Wahi yet, but that could now change in the coming days.

Wahi is very much a Tim Steidten signing for West Ham and he’s a big fan of the 20-year-old.

The youngster made his breakthrough at Montpellier three seasons ago but really caught the eye last year.

Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images

In 29 starts he scored 19 goals and provided five assists for his teammates as Montpellier went on to finish 12th.

He’s shown with his performances that he’s ready to make the step up and is one of the most lethal finishers in France right now.

West Ham will see it as a real coup if they can sign Wahi ahead of Tottenham this summer.

They’ve had trouble getting deals over the line recently though and won’t want to face a similar issue with Wahi.