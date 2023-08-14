After Paqueta, another West Ham player is now in talks to leave the club

West Ham forward Michail Antonio is attracting interest this transfer window and now reports suggests that the player is in talks with another club.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, West Ham have received a bid for Antonio from a team in the Saudi Pro League this summer.

The report goes on to say that the player is ‘evaluating’ an offer that has just arrived from an unnamed team in Saudi Arabia.

Apparently the offer is just around £5million-a-year and he has been offered a two-year contract. With the offer on the table, it looks like Antonio is seriously considering his future.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Michail Antonio in talks with Saudi Pro League

With reports suggesting Lucas Paqueta has already personal terms with Manchester City and Declan Rice moving to Arsenal, West Ham do not need another big player leaving this summer.

Antonio has been a top West Ham player for many years now. He has scored 75 goals and picked up 43 assists in his 277 appearances for the club.

With the Jamaican international now 33 years-old, we have seen him get a little bit past his peak. Last season, he only managed five goals in the Premier League. The season prior he managed 10 but it looks like he is past getting them figures.

Despite this, he is an experienced head and can definitely add an attacking threat from the bench of for periods of matches in the Premier League.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

If he were to leave, it would leave West Ham with only one senior striker at the club and this would be a big issue for them, especially due to the fact that they are also competing in the Europa League as well.

West Ham should only allow the player to depart this summer transfer window if they receive a huge offer for him. They will have to buy another striker and will need money to fund it.