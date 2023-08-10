Tottenham Hotspur might be about to lose Harry Kane.

The north London club have accepted a bid from Bayern Munich for their star striker, and now, focus needs to switch to who will replace Kane.

According to 90Min, Tottenham are set to ramp up their search for a new striker, and they have touched base with four forwards about replacing Kane.

Gift Orban, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Jonathan David have reportedly all been approached, but perhaps the most intriguing target Spurs have spoken to is Elye Wahi.

The youngster has been making a serious mark in Ligue 1 over the past year, and, in all honesty, he looks absolutely perfect for Ange Postecoglou.

If you watched Postecoglou’s Celtic team, you’ll know that the Australian values strikers with a lot of pace who can get in behind, and Wahi certainly fits that bill.

Wahi was the joint-third fastest player in Ligue 1 last season, and according to The Speeds Database, he’s actually clocked a higher top speed than Victor Osimhen – one of the fastest players in Europe to say the least.

Wahi isn’t a striker in the same mould as Kane, but he may be more of a Postecoglou striker than the England captain.



As much as we all love Kane, it has to be said that running in behind has never been his greatest strength, and in a Postecoglou team, a striker does need to have that burst of pace.

Wahi brings that to the table, and while he’s nowhere near as good as Kane, he does help Tottenham make a bigger stride towards being the team Ange Postecoglou may ultimately envisage them being.

Swapping Kane for Wahi is a downgrade from a technical perspective, but from a tactical point of view, this move could make a lot of sense.