West Ham have ‘opened talks’ with ace Tim Steidten feels is ‘one of the best young strikers in Europe’

New reports suggest that West Ham are targeting an exciting attacking prospect to help bolster their attack next season.

West Ham have sold attacker Gianluca Scamacca this month. With Michail Antonio and Danny Ings the only two senior forwards left, the club are lacking in attacking quality.

Now, reports from TEAMtalk have suggested that the Hammers want to sign Elye Wahi. The report goes on to say that they have ‘opened talks’ with Montpellier to try and sign him.

TEAMtalk reports that Technical director Tim Steidten believes Wahi is ‘one of the best young strikers in Europe’ and wants him to replace Scamacca. Other reports suggest Arsenal are also keen.

Wahi is a target for West Ham

It is no shock to see West Ham want to strengthen their attack and Wahi would be a top option for the club this summer.

The 20 year-old is a forward who is highly-rated by both clubs and his country. He has featured three times for the France U21 side and has scored one goal.

For Ligue 1 club Montpellier, Wahi has been on fire despite being so young. Last season, the striker managed 19 goals and six assists in 33 league appearances.

A striker who is this prolific is exactly what West Ham are looking for. More so, Wahi is young and has a very high ceiling, so he could be a talent at the Hammers for many years.

If West Ham can manage to sign him this summer transfer window then it would be a massive coup. It would also be a big statement of intent if they can beat interested parties like Arsenal to the signing.

West Ham director Tim Steidten also rating him so highly will no doubt influence the West Ham hierarchy into trying to sign the young forward.