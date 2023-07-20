Giovani Lo Celso could leave Tottenham Hotspur on loan again this summer as his asking price is too high for one club.

A report from ABC Sevilla has provided more details on Real Betis’s pursuit of the Argentinian international.

Giovani Lo Celso has been provided with another opportunity to impress at Tottenham this summer by Ange Postecoglou.

His performance against West Ham earned plaudits earlier this week, but he’s been linked with plenty of clubs already this summer.

Barcelona are reportedly interested, while he could stay in the Premier League with Aston Villa.

Lo Celso could now return to one of his old clubs this summer.

Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

He played for Real Betis for a season back in 2018 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain before earning a move to Tottenham.

The Spanish club now want Lo Celso back and would be willing to take him on loan from Tottenham.

They’re also keen on a permanent transfer, but Tottenham’s asking price might be a hindrance.

Lo Celso could leave Tottenham on loan again

The report from ABC Sevilla suggests that Real Betis might wait until the end of the transfer window to make their move for Lo Celso.

Betis would be open to signing Lo Celso on loan, on a permanent deal or a loan with an obligation to buy.

Essentially, they’re desperate to be reunited with the 27-year-old.

However, they can’t meet Tottenham’s demands for the £27m player right now.

Given the tactical system Ange Postecoglou uses, Lo Celso could have a role to play this season at Spurs.

Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

The club will recognise that the squad is way too big right now, especially without European football.

Tottenham would likely prefer Lo Celso leaves on a permanent deal rather than on loan this season.

His value will only decrease further if he runs down another year on his contract.

Real Betis will hope that helps them negotiate a return for the skilful Argentine.