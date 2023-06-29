Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly offered Giovani Lo Celso to ‘half the world’ including Spanish champions Barcelona.

The Argentine joined Spurs back in the summer of 2019 from Paris Saint-Germain. He was viewed by many including Jose Mourinho as an ‘exciting’ player (Guardian) in his debut season, but he just didn’t live up to all the hype.

Now, Tottenham are ready to let Lo Celso leave on a permanent deal, and Barcelona are among a number of clubs who have been offered a chance to sign him, reports Mucho Deporte.

Tottenham have offered Giovani Lo Celso to Barcelona

Tottenham agreed a deal worth an eye-watering £55.3 million for Giovani Lo Celso back in 2019 (Guardian).

The Argentine had just had a phenomenal campaign in La Liga at Real Betis, and everyone at Spurs was convinced he was going to thrive under Mauricio Pochettino.

However, the now-Chelsea boss faced the sack just a few months into the season, and Lo Celso just didn’t manage to become a regular under any of the following managers.

The report now claims that after yet another season away on loan in Spain, Tottenham want to get rid of Lo Celso on a permanent deal, and Daniel Levy has offered him to ‘half the world’.

One of those clubs who now have the chance to sign him is Barcelona, where Xavi is said to be a huge fan of the Argentinian midfielder.

TBR View:

It really is a shame that things didn’t work out for Lo Celso at Tottenham.

He was such a good player for Betis in his final season there, and he seemed to have all the characteristics to become a top player in the Premier League.

However, after a disappointing spell in North London, a permanent move away is the best thing for all parties involved this summer.

It will be interesting to see how much Levy will demand to let Lo Celso leave in the coming weeks.