‘He was outstanding’: Pundit amazed by 27-year-old Spurs player’s display despite West Ham loss

Clive Allen has heaped praise on Giovani Lo Celso following Tottenham Hotspur’s pre-season clash with West Ham in Perth on Tuesday, labelling the Argentinian outstanding.

Allen was speaking on Tottenham’s official broadcast of the game, which ended in a 3-2 defeat for Ange Postecoglou’s side thanks to a late Gianluca Scamacca winner.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Giovani Lo Celso is one player facing an uncertain future at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Of course, there has been speculation that Barcelona want Lo Celso (Mundo Deportivo). And he has spent the previous 18 months out on loan.

Allen praises Lo Celso display in Tottenham defeat

The 27-year-old came on at the break for Spurs. And he went on to bring Tottenham back into the game, volleying home their first goal of the evening.

Photo by Garry Lotulung/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It was a statement of a performance from Lo Celso. And certainly, Allen felt that he deserved real credit for making such an impact on the game.

“I thought Lo Celso was a real bright spark. I know he scored the goal but right from the start of the second half he was outstanding,” he told Tottenham’s broadcast.

Of course, one pre-season display is unlikely to decide much on Lo Celso’s future. But the arrival of Ange Postecoglou always had the potential to hand the midfielder a clean slate.

Some may have expected that he would be unable to take the chance. But the early signs suggest that he could have something to really offer Tottenham next season.

He still has a lot of competition for a place in the side. Tottenham boast a number of good options in those midfield and attacking roles.

But he is definitely sending out a message ahead of their remaining fixtures this summer. And if his display on Tuesday is a sign of what is to come from Lo Celso during the remainder of pre-season, it would not be a surprise if Postecoglou decided to keep him in his plans next season.