Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso’s behaviour has completely changed under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

That’s according to journalist Alasdair Gold, speaking about the 27-year-old on the Gold and Guest Podcast.

Giovani Lo Celso appears to have been given a second lease of life at Tottenham.

After being frozen out by Antonio Conte, Ange Postecoglou has given him another chance.

He’s impressed the new manager in training and featured in both pre-season friendlies so far.

Lo Celso wasn’t expected to play in Tottenham’s game against West Ham in Perth.

However, an injury to Tanguy Ndombele opened up a space in the squad and Lo Celso took full advantage.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

He was given another 45 minutes against Lion City Sailors in Singapore, finding the back of the net in Tottenham’s 5-1 win.

Gold believes there’s been a change in Lo Celso’s behaviour during his short time under Postecoglou.

It may be why the Australian is now considering keeping him for the upcoming season.

Lo Celso behaviour has changed under Postecoglou

Speaking about the Argentine international, Gold said: “He [Ange Postecoglou] really loves the way [Giovani] Lo Celso plays, he fits his system perfectly and he felt that Lo Celso really enjoys the way they’re playing as well.

“That’s the key thing and Lo Celso’s different behind the scenes as well from what I understand.

“We could see it, we could see he’s a very happy guy. But I think before he was maybe a quieter character, someone that would mainly stick to that Argentine group they had with [Juan] Foyth and [Paulo] Gazzaniga and obviously when [Cristian] Romero came along as well.

“But I feel like now he’s naturally just grown up and matured, the years have done that. He’s 27 years old now, he became a dad for the first time last year.

“And he’s come back and he’s just involved with everyone, he’s a much more rounded character, very easy to please and that goes a long way I think, especially when you’ve got a new manager to impress.”

Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

Lo Celso appears to have reacted really well to the appointment of Postecoglou and this behaviour change is a sign that he’s enjoying his time at Tottenham right now.

The midfielder could be the perfect foil for James Maddison in midfield next season as Rodrigo Bentancur recovers from injury.

Although there’s interest from Napoli, it looks like Lo Celso might stay at Spurs next year.

It would be an amazing turn around given Conte was desperate to sell him just 12 months ago.