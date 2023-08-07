Forward Richarlison has been spotted in Tottenham Hotspur training after missing the Shakhtar Donetsk match yesterday due to injury.

In a video posted by Tottenham on social media, the team can be spotted taking part in a passing drill.

The squad are now preparing for their final pre-season friendly of the summer.

Ange Postecoglou will be hoping for a similar outcome to the match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium yesterday.

Spurs defeated Shakhtar Donetsk 5-1 with Harry Kane scoring four goals.

The 30-year-old enjoyed an individual lap of honour after the match that fans will hope wasn’t a goodbye.

Kane played the vast majority of the game yesterday, before being replaced in the final minutes by Dane Scarlett.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

The youngster scored the final goal of the rout but was likely only given that opportunity due to Richarlison’s absence.

It was reported yesterday that the 26-year-old missed out due to picking up a knock.

Richarlison has now been spotted back in training with his Tottenham teammates.

Postecoglou now has to decide whether the Brazilian international is fit enough to feature tomorrow.

Richarlison back in Tottenham training

The video shared by Tottenham mainly concentrated on new signing Ashley Phillips.

The young centre-back has been called straight into the first-team squad by Postecoglou.

Spurs are in desperate need of new centre-backs which could present the teenager with an opportunity.

However, in the background of the video, Richarlison can be spotted working with another group.

The 26-year-old was likely close to featuring yesterday, but there’s no point risking his fitness in a friendly.

It could be especially important to keep Richarlison fit if Harry Kane departs.

The Brazilian is likely to be his replacement if Daniel Levy ends up accepting an offer, although he appears to be in no rush to let the England captain go.

Photo by Lionel Ng/Getty Images

The 26-year-old is the type of striker who could thrive in Postecoglou’s new system, his hat-trick on tour against Lion City Sailors will give him some much-needed confidence.

Richarlison being back in training is a welcome boost for Tottenham before Sunday’s season opener.

All eyes will be on Postecoglou’s team sheet to see if the club’s number nine is involved.