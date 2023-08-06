Journalist shares what Harry Kane did straight after full-time today

Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane let the home fans know his feeling towards their support at full-time today.

Journalist Dan Kilpatrick shared on Twitter that the 30-year-old took part in a solo lap of honour at the end of the game.

It could be a potentially significant moment considering the speculation surrounding his future right now.

Harry Kane has been the subject of intense interest from Bayern Munich all summer.

With just a year left on his current contract, the German champions think they can tempt him away from North London.

Kane was taking part in his first pre-season friendly at home since the rumours began.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

He made his impact known immediately, scoring four goals against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Ukrainian side would have been glad to see him depart before the end of the match.

However, his replacement Dane Scarlett scored the final goal in their 5-1 win.

Kane showed his appreciation for the Tottenham fans at full-time and many stayed behind to return his applause.

They’ll be desperately hoping it wasn’t a goodbye, but it looked like a poignant moment.

Kane applauds Tottenham fans at full-time

Posting on Twitter, Kilpatrick said: “#thfc Kane going round the ground applauding fans on his own after FT. It was low key but felt potentially significant.”

Football.London journalist shared more photos of Kane on his Twitter and added: “Harry Kane does a little lap of the pitch applauding the Spurs fans.”

Kane is quite clearly alone and wasn’t taking part in something with the rest of the Tottenham team at full-time.

Understandably, he deserved special recognition at the end of the game.

Even if it was just a friendly, finding the back of the net four times is an impressive feat.

He teamed up brilliantly with new signing James Maddison, with his second goal coming after a phenomenal cross from the England international.

Kane will have a different role to play under Ange Postecoglou compared to the system used by Antonio Conte.

Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

He’s likely to be asked to sit on the last man more often and he showed today that his poaching skills are still top-notch.

However, today’s appreciation of the Tottenham fans at full-time from Kane is an ominous sign.

It will be interesting to see if he’s involved at all against Barcelona on Tuesday, or in the side next weekend against Brentford.