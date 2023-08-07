New Tottenham Hotspur signing Ashley Phillips has been spotted in first-team training for the first time today.

In a video shared by Tottenham on social media, the 18-year-old was spotted doing a passing drill with his new teammates.

Spurs have made some astute signings this summer already, including James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario.

However, the position Tottenham fans and Ange Postecoglou have been most concerned about is centre-back.

Under Antonio Conte, Tottenham’s defence was leaky to say the least, conceding more goals than any other top-half team.

Postecoglou has changed the club’s tactics completely, switching the team from a back three to a back four.

There’s still been a couple of mistakes in pre-season, but reinforcements are on their way.

Ashley Phillips may only be 18, but he’s already training with Tottenham’s first team.

The teenager already has senior experience from playing at Blackburn Rovers and Postecoglou has shown he’s unafraid to make bold calls with his team selection.

It’s impossible to rule out Phillips being involved when Spurs face Brentford on Sunday.

Phillips spotted in Tottenham first-team training

In the video shared by the club, Phillips is taking part in a simple passing drill with the rest of the Spurs squad.

Getting to know his new Spurs teammates is going to be key to his early success at the club.

Tottenham have plenty of centre-backs on the books right now, with one more expected to join.

Micky Van de Ven is now closing in on a move and looks set to be first choice alongside Cristian Romero.

The rapid Dutch defender is only a few years older than Phillips but already has Eredivisie and Bundesliga experience.

The likes of Davinson Sanchez, Joe Rodon and Japhet Tanganga look likely to head in the other direction.

Spurs have one of the biggest squads in the Premier League, but it’s currently growing rather than shrinking.

Postecoglou’s Tottenham training sessions must be getting very busy, especially with Phillips now joining them.

It will be interesting to see if he’s given an opportunity to impress straight away.

What better way to start your Tottenham career than go to Camp Nou for the final friendly of the summer?