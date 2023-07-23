26-year-old Leeds target set to move elsewhere, deal could be done today

Leeds United could be set to miss out on 26-year-old Alexander Nubel as he nears a move to Bundesliga side Stuttgart.

That’s according to journalist Florian Plettenberg who says the deal for Bayern Munich goalkeeper could be finalised today.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Plettenberg said: “Stuttgart is the most likely destination for Alexander Nübel. The deal could be finalised today.”

“Nübel will not attend the team presentation in the Allianz Arena today.”

“Bayern still has to clarify last details with Stuttgart. Nübel has not yet received the green light from Bayern.

This news may come as a big blow to Daniel Farke’s Leeds who had considerable interest in the keeper.

The club have been heavily linked with Nubel to replace Joel Robles who left the club after his deal expired.

Any incoming keeper will also be likely to challenge Illan Meslier who was dropped towards the end of last season.

Leeds will hope to have their goalkeeping situation sorted as soon as possible and may now turn to Karl Darlow.

Reports suggested that Nubel and Darlow were the side’s two goalkeeping targets so a deal may now accelerate for the Newcastle man.

Darlow spent the second half of last season on loan at Championship side Hull City and impressed at the MKM Stadium.

Leeds target Alexander Nubel is set to join Stuttgart

Leeds United played their second pre-season friendly yesterday in a 2-0 loss against Monaco.

Illan Meslier started the game in goal for Leeds, which is unsurprising given his lack of competition.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Another player who featured in the game was Leeds academy graduate Sam Byram.

The 29-year-old is currently training with the side during pre-season having left Norwich City.

Daniel Farke is said to be considering a deal for the defender but won’t make a decision just yet.

With only Ethan Ampadu arriving at the club thus far Leeds fans may be becoming increasingly concerned.

The Championship season is just two weeks away and the club seemingly still have a lot to do.

It’s been reported that Leeds failed to convince midfielder Adam Forshaw to remain at the club next season.

The 31-year-old is a free agent after his deal expired but had still been training with the club.

However, with an offer from a Saudi Arabian side on the table, Forshaw will look to pursue opportunities away from Elland Road.