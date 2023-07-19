Leeds United are interested in signing Newcastle United’s 32-year-old goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

That’s according to The Athletic who say the keeper is very high up on their list of options.

Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Leeds have just confirmed the signing of 22-year-old Ethan Ampadu on a four-year deal from Chelsea.

The conclusion of that deal is thought to mean the club will now look to address their goalkeeper situation.

Joel Robles, who displaced Illan Meslier towards the end of last season, has left the club after his contract expired.

So with the Championship season ever approaching new Leeds boss Daniel Farke will be keen to find a swift solution between the sticks.

Karl Darlow, who signed for Newcastle all the way back in 2014, spent the latter part of last season on loan at Championship side Hull City.

The 32-year-old made 12 appearances for the club and has now amassed 152 games in the Championship across his career.

The £30,000-a-week goalkeeper would seem a very sensible signing for Farke, and it would be interesting to see if he would be considered first choice at the club.

Darlow could join Leeds from Newcastle

Leeds’ goalkeeping situation was a big issue towards the end of last season.

Sam Allardyce, who was tasked with saving Leeds from the drop late in the season, decided to drop first-choice Meslier.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

The 23-year-old can clearly still have a big future but his immediate form was causing a concern.

Deciding his goalkeeper will be one of many big decisions Daniel Farke will have to make after arriving at the club.

The manager has already seen several key players leave the side and will be hoping Ampadu marks the beginning of a flurry of signings.

One player Leeds are keen to see stay is 31-year-old Adam Forshaw.

The free agent is still training with the club and does have a contract offer on the table from Leeds.

However, Forshaw has also recently been presented with a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Akhdoud.

One thing is for sure, it will be interesting to see how Farke’s squad shapes up for the new season.