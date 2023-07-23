Daniel Farke still unsure about signing ‘top, top player’ at Leeds this summer

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is still unsure over a deal to sign 29-year-old defender Sam Byram.

The ex-Norwich City man, who came through Leeds’ academy, has been training with Leeds during pre-season.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Farke has been considering a deal for the ex-Premier League defender but said he’s still unsure.

Farke, speaking via the Yorkshire Evening Post, said: “It’s too early to judge.”

“Sam is obviously a top, top player once he’s fit and a top class character, a Leeds academy product.”

“He’s had a really good spell here and he’s homegrown which is also important for the Championship.”

“He’s an experienced player, that’s what we need in a few positions”

With the Championship season now just two weeks away, Leeds concluded their second pre-season friendly yesterday.

Farke’s side lost 2-0 against Monaco, the same scoreline they suffered against Manchester United.

Sam Byram did make an appearance as a second half substitute in that game.

Leeds’ interest in Byram comes largely because of their sudden unavailability at left-back.

Byram has been filling in alongside 19-year-old Leo Hjelde given the injury to Junior Firpo and the likely departure of Max Wober.

Farke is yet to make a decision on Byram at Leeds

Junior Firpo, who excelled at times in the Premier League last season, is reportedly out for 5 weeks and will miss the season start.

Wober, who only joined the club last summer, is strongly linked with a move away and Farke confirmed that was the reason for his absence against Monaco.

Photo by Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images

With time ticking before their opening match against Cardiff City, Leeds fans will be eager to see their side get a move on.

The club have already sanctioned the departure of several stars and have only just begun their own signings.

22-year-old Ethan Ampadu signed for the club for a fee of £7m and made his debut against Monaco yesterday.

The former Chelsea man looked solid on debut and will hope to find consistency at Leeds after several loans.

Another signing Leeds have been linked with is 26-year-old Alexander Nubel.

The Bayern Munich keeper is believed to be available for under £10m and is on the radar along with Karl Darlow.

Illan Meslier started in goal against Monaco but by no means is guaranteed a spot for the league season.