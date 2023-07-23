Leeds United continue to explore whether a deal can be done to sign Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nubel.

That’s according to Ben Jacobs, speaking to Give Me Sport about the German goalkeeper.

Daniel Farke will be pleased that incomings are starting to arrive at Elland Road.

Ethan Ampadu made his debut for Leeds yesterday in their 2-0 defeat to AS Monaco.

Wearing the number four shirt in midfield, the Welsh international had a steady start to his Leeds career.

However, some of his teammates didn’t fare quite as well against the Ligue 1 club.

There was also a return in goal for young Frenchman Illan Meslier.

He was making his first appearance since being dropped by Sam Allardyce, although this was a necessity after Joel Robles left the club earlier this summer.

Leeds are looking to do a deal to bring in a new shot-stopper and Alexander Nubel has been identified as a potential option.

The £94,000-a-week goalkeeper would be an expensive option but might be exactly the player Leeds need to help guide them back to the Premier League.

Leeds eyeing deal for Nubel

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said: “I also think they’ll look for a goalkeeper, and Nubel has been the one that Leeds have explored from Bayern Munich.

“[Karl] Darlow has been another player on the radar, but I think Nubel will be available for under £10m. And Leeds could be in the mix for that particular player.”

As Jacobs mentions, Darlow is also someone Leeds are considering, especially as some of their rivals have been priced out of a move.

After coming through Paderborn’s academy and spending a brief spell at Schalke, Nubel was signed by Bayern Munich in 2020.

He was one of the most impressive goalkeepers in the Bundesliga at the time but decided to become Manuel Neuer’s backup at Bayern.

Nubel then joined Monaco on loan for two seasons, playing every minute for the French outfit.

Bayern are looking to sign a goalkeeper this summer, meaning Leeds could feasibly do a deal for Nubel.

If he can rediscover the form he showed at Schalke, then Leeds would be getting an incredible player.

Meslier could also be on his way out soon, so Leeds need to bring in a replacement sooner rather than later.