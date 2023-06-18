Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, but his price tag is proving to be an issue.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, via Give Me Sport, who provides an update on the impressive youngster.

Alex Scott has been linked with Tottenham for some time after a brilliant campaign in the Championship.

He won the Championship Young Player of the Year and was virtually ever-present for Bristol City.

New manager Ange Postecoglou has plenty of decisions to make on his new squad.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

With no European competition to play alongside the Premier League, he needs to move several players on.

Even regular starter Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg may leave before the start of next season.

Bristol City have set a £25m asking price for Scott amid interest from Tottenham and other clubs.

However, that’s reportedly putting teams off right now although Bristol City will know once one bid comes in, clubs will be fighting amongst themselves for the teenager.

Spurs appear to have other priorities in the transfer market right now, such as James Maddison and David Raya.

Asking price putting Tottenham off Scott

Speaking about the 19-year-old, Jones said: “One of the stories to look out for this summer involves Alex Scott.

“He has been coveted by loads of Premier League teams previously, including Tottenham and Leeds, but at the moment, no one seems willing to offer the £25m Bristol City want for him.

“He’s a really good player, so I think it’s only a matter of time before something happens.”

Alex Scott has huge potential but has never played above the Championship.

Photo by Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

With no European football this season, Spurs won’t be able to spend as much money as they would potentially like on the squad.

Therefore, investing in a young player like Scott given his asking price might not be easy for Tottenham.

There’s no guarantee he’ll make an immediate impact which is what Ange Postecoglou will want right now.

Given Spurs already have the likes of Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr, they’re also not short of young midfielders.

However, Scott arguably has more potential than both players and would be a great signing for the club.