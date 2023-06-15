Journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested that there is a very real possibility that Tottenham Hotspur make a move for Alex Scott this summer.

Jacobs was speaking on the Last Word on Spurs podcast about the future of the Bristol City starlet who has established himself as one of the most exciting talents in the Championship.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The 19-year-old is approaching a century of appearances for the Robins’ first-team. And he has played in a number of roles in the middle of the park.

Very real possibility Tottenham make Alex Scott move

Jacobs suggested that there are a large number of Premier League sides who have shown an interest in the teenager over the last year, with Tottenham amongst them.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

And he believes that there is a chance that Spurs make a bid during the summer transfer window – though he will not come cheap at all.

“There’s eight different clubs that in the last year have enquired about Alex Scott, and Tottenham are one of them. So there is a very real possibility that they move on a fantastic player, who I think in the future could be very big and consistent in the Premier League,” he told Last Word on Spurs.

“Now the fee being asked for is around about £30-£35 million.

“I would expect Tottenham to be in the race here. I also think that Wolves are one to watch. The good news from Tottenham’s point of view is that Leeds United and Leicester were big on Scott. And again, they’ve dropped down so it makes it a lot harder for them to do business.”

Jacobs went on to suggest that Tottenham would almost definitely make a move if Fabio Paratici was still at the club. And he also noted that any interest from Aston Villa had cooled. So that is another potential rival possibly out of the running.

Obviously, paying £35 million for someone with no top-flight experience would be a gamble. But Scott looks to be a very special talent.

And the Premier League now boasts so many players who are thriving after making the step up from the second tier.

It certainly appears that if Tottenham are not going to make a big play to sign him, someone else will.

Perhaps Spurs will have much greater priorities. And with that, they may be wary about spending so much on the youngster. But they will be aware that if they do not sign him and he moves elsewhere, he has the potential to leave Tottenham kicking themselves.