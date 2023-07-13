Tottenham will sell their ‘amazing’ 27-year-old for £38.5m, CL club really want him

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is Diego Simeone’s number one target to strengthen Atletico Madrid’s midfield this summer, but Tottenham Hotspur want £38.5 million for the Dane.

That is according to a report from AS, which notes that the midfielder is keen to play in the Champions League next season.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

There may well be mixed feelings if Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leaves Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer. Ultimately, he has been a decent signing for Spurs. And he clearly has real quality.

Hojbjerg is Atletico’s top midfield target

However, it is probably fair to say that Tottenham fans have never really taken to Hojbjerg. And thus, if he does not feature prominently in Ange Postecoglou’s plans next season, many will be fine with the club cashing in.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

And it seems that the team most interested in the former Southampton star is Atletico Madrid. AS reports that Hojbjerg is Simeone’s top target for the midfield in this window.

However, Tottenham want £38.5 million for the 27-year-old. And it is claimed that that makes a move to the Spanish capital difficult to agree.

Much will depend on what kind of fee Atletico are willing to pay for Hojbjerg. If the player wishes to go, and Postecoglou does not mind letting him leave, then perhaps Tottenham will be prepared to compromise.

Tottenham do have depth in the middle of the park right now. Many will be hoping that this year is a breakout season at Spurs for Yves Bissouma. Meanwhile, Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr will be hoping to kick on.

And of course, Rodrigo Bentancur will want to pick up where he left off before his injury.

Hojbjerg is an ‘amazing‘ player at his best. But there is an opportunity for Spurs to move forward if they let him leave and receive a substantial fee.